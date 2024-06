GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man is dead after being ejected from his car in a Grant County field Saturday afternoon.

58-year-old Christopher Hisey’s 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was found on its top off the roadway in the 3400 block of County Road 300 West around 1:45 p.m.

Hisey had already succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The invesitgation remains active.