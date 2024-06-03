Purdue Fort Wayne announces plans to build new housing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue University Fort Wayne announced today that it has entered into a public-private partnership with Gilbane to fulfill a yearslong goal of adding more student housing on campus.

The plan calls for a four-story, 213,000-square-foot apartment complex near Ginsberg Hall on the university’s North Campus, which is just east of St. Joe Road and south of St. Joe Place Apartments. A range of housing options will include studio to four-bedroom units. The total number of beds is projected to be 600, which will be spread out over 176 units.

Just under half of the beds will be reserved for students contracting with the university for housing. The remaining beds will be available to other students who will lease with the complex directly.

Preliminary work on the $90-$100 million development is expected to begin in October and finish in time to welcome students for the fall 2026 semester. Financing will be secured by a private nonprofit foundation created specifically for this project.

“The dynamics of the Purdue Fort Wayne campus have changed dramatically during the past few years,” Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said. “The university is focused on bringing more people to the area to help fill the employee pipeline. Student housing is a necessary component of that strategy.”

PFW’s student housing has been at full capacity for six consecutive fall semesters. At the start of the 2023-24 academic year, the university had nearly 1,600 students – 1,599 to be exact – move into student housing offered by PFW. That was up nearly 21% compared to the year before.

“Having sufficient on-campus housing to meet the growing demand is also critical to our ability to create the residential campus environment our students and their families have come to expect,” Elsenbaumer said. “The correlation between the sustainability of increased enrollment and longer-term solutions to address the needs of current and prospective students wishing to live on campus remains an essential part of PFW’s strategic planning.”

Key elements of the new complex will feature a variety of indoor amenities including a convenience store, a fitness center, a gaming room, quiet study space, entrance and floor lounges, a reception area, a leasing office, and multi-purpose spaces. Outside, residents will enjoy a hammock farm, plenty of green space, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, grilling areas, and fire pits. The amenities are designed to promote student health and wellness throughout the duration of their time at PFW.

“We are excited to join Purdue University Fort Wayne for this transformative partnership that will help provide this much-needed new housing inventory,” said Geoff Eisenacher, vice president, Gilbane Development Company. “Our team is dedicated to delivering a new residential community that not only meets the university’s goals, but also creates a vibrant and modern residential experience for PFW and its students.”

In addition to enhancing the student living experience, the project emphasizes sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient appliances, lighting, water conservation measures, native landscaping, stormwater treatment, and construction waste management strategies. These initiatives align with Gilbane’s commitment to creating healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings for PFW.

The complex, which has been designed to have minimal impact on the neighborhood, will include a generous public drop-off area for campus shuttles and rideshares, as well as strategic parking placement with over 450 spaces to complement multiple pedestrian connections.

The project team includes Gilbane Development Company as developer, Gilbane Building Company as construction manager, AVB as design-builder, and Progressive AE as architect.