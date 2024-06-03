Federal investigators probing Indiana hot air balloon crash that hurt 3

LOWELL, Ind. (AP) — Federal investigators are probing a hot air balloon crash in northwestern Indiana that injured three people.

Firefighters responded to the crash east of Lowell just before 7 p.m. Sunday, WFLD-TV reported. They found the balloon in a bean field. Three people were in the balloon’s basket, which had caught fire.

Two suffered severe burns and were airlifted to hospitals in Chicago. The third was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Crown Point, Indiana.

First responders said they were told the balloon may have struck power lines. The National Transportation Safety Board has assigned an investigator from the Federal Aviation Administration.