February 14, 2026
Local News

Markle Pool To Close For 2026 Season

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Markle Fish & Game Club Park board has announced on Facebook that the Markle Pool will remain closed for the 2026 season. 

An Indiana Department of Transportation construction project will begin in April, blocking access to a nearby bridge this summer. 

The rest of the park will remain open during the summer. 

21 Alive News says the park is privately funded, causing a loss of a significant source of annual income with the pool’s closure. 

The board is accepting donations. You can click HERE for more information.

Related posts

Deadly Crash on U.S. 31

WOWO News

Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb talks 21st century Indiana with WOWO

Kayla Blakeslee

Embassy Theatre Release Renovation Video

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.