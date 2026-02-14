Markle Pool To Close For 2026 Season

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Markle Fish & Game Club Park board has announced on Facebook that the Markle Pool will remain closed for the 2026 season.

An Indiana Department of Transportation construction project will begin in April, blocking access to a nearby bridge this summer.

The rest of the park will remain open during the summer.

21 Alive News says the park is privately funded, causing a loss of a significant source of annual income with the pool’s closure.

The board is accepting donations. You can click HERE for more information.