Phase 2 Of “A Lot To Love” Now Accepting Developer Applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The second phase of Fort Wayne’s “A Lot to Love” program is now accepting applications from interested developers.

The project looks to revitalize neighborhoods by transforming vacant lots into homes, addressing the need for affordable housing in the city.

29 project sites are available. Fort Wayne is looking for “small-scale developers” such as non-profits, small businesses and individuals.

Developers have the chance to be awarded up to three project sites.

Mayor Sharon Tucker says one of the ways to grow Fort Wayne’s tax base as a thriving community is through housing.

She says the first phase of the program has been very successful.

Interested developers can click HERE to apply.