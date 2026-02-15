Residents Petition Against Proposed Gas Station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A petition has been started as Fort Wayne residents have formed strong opinions regarding the building of a new gas station.

QuikTrip is looking to build a gas station northeast of I-69 and Coldwater Road. Neighbors say there is too much traffic on Coldwater, and they are concerned that a gas station may add to that traffic.

A petition has been started, calling on the city to deny QuikTrip’s request to build a gas station on the land.

Some say the gas station would be good for development, employing about 20 people and offering an option for drivers to get fuel and food.

However, others say there is too much traffic, and concerns have been raised about lights, pollution and noise.