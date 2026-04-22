Marshall County Could Set Precedent with Data Center Ban

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Marshall County commissioners have approved a permanent ban on data centers while advancing new restrictions on solar projects and battery storage systems.

County leaders say the data center ban is not a temporary moratorium and could be the first of its kind in Indiana. The move reflects growing concerns about land use, infrastructure demands and potential safety risks tied to large-scale developments.

Commissioners also moved forward with a proposal to limit solar projects to no more than five acres. The measure passed its first reading and is expected to come up for another vote in the coming weeks.

In addition, new rules for battery storage systems were approved, requiring a setback of a quarter mile from any adjoining property line according to WNDU.

According to county officials, the decisions were influenced by concerns from residents about safety and the impact of energy-related projects, including issues raised after storm damage at a solar site in the region.

The actions taken by Marshall County could influence how other communities approach data centers and renewable energy projects as demand for both continues to grow.