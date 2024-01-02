January 3, 2024
Mayor Henry, Fort Wayne officials sworn in Tuesday

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne officials were sworn in Tuesday at the Arts United Center downtown.

Mayor Tom Henry, City Clerk Lana Keesling, and nine city council members all took oath in a ceremony that lasted about a half hour.

Henry says he’s excited for a fifth term.

“I certainly hope and pray that I’ll do a good job for another four years,” Henry said.

During a short address, Henry stressed the importance of climate change action during his next term.

“There’s no question the environment is ever-changing. We have a responsibility not only to take care of ourselves, but the next generation as well, and we need to take a look at the carbon footprint that we currently have in this community and how to address some of the climate change that’s taking place,” Henry said.

