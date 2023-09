FORT WAYNE (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry today led his annual business walk in downtown Fort Wayne.

The walk served as an opportunity for Mayor Henry and City of Fort Wayne staff members to talk to and get feedback from several businesses.

Locations on today’s walk included:

Penny Drip

Glaser & Ebbs

Urban Hippie

The Papermill on the Landing

Kilwins

Downtown Wellness Spa

Double Dragon

Burger Bar

Mayor Henry participates in business and neighborhood walks to interact with business owners and residents.