September 14, 2023
Pat MillerPodcasts

3rd District Congressman Jim Banks

by Heather Starr0

Pat Miller and Congressman Jim Banks talk about the passing of the MASHA Act, and how Capitol Hill is full of drama, and impeachment proceedings.

