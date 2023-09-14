Community Leaders Invite You To Honor Our Veterans This Weekend

On Sunday, city officials will hold a dedidcation ceremony for the Fort Wayne Veterans Bridge.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature veterans, military officials from all branches, a flag ceremony and a three-volley salute. Mayor Tom Henry and other governement officials will be on hand, as well.

According to event coordinators, the bridge will be closed to traffic from East Main Street to the Old Fort from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Parking is avaliable at Clinton and Wayne Street and Citizens Square on Clinton and East Berry. Transportation will be avaliable from both of these lots.

The city says the event will also be streamed at www.facebook.com/cityoffortwayne for those who cannot attend.