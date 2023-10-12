October 12, 2023
Mayor Henry Renews Sister Cities Relationship With Takaoka

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Mayor Tom Henry hosted several dignitaries from Japan as part of a Sister Cities International visit.  The mayor of Takaoka, Yuki Kakuda was in Fort Wayne to sign a joint declaration to commemorate the continuation of the sister cities partnership between the Fort Wayne and the Japanese city.

Takaoka is Fort Wayne’s first sister city and along with meeting with Mayor Henry, both Chamber of Commerce signed a partnership document as a display of renewed commitment to exploring additional economic development opportunities in the future.

Takaoka and Fort Wayne originally signed the document back in 1994.

