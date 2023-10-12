October 12, 2023
Parkview Set To Open New Outpatient Facility Soon

by Michael McIntyre0
(Photo supplied/Parkview Health)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Officials from Parkview Health are set to open a new Southwest outpatient facility soon.  The facility will open November 1st. According to The Journal Gazette, the campus includes four facilities for varying levels of care including an outpatient center, surgery center, women’s and children’s health center, and family medicine and internal medicine center. In addition to building the outpatient center, Parkview is renovating its women’s and children’s center.

The health care organization also remodeled its surgery center and added extra space in 2022, along with building a new Parkview Physicians Group building in fall 2020, which houses family medicine and internal medicine. The 98,100-square-foot facility will have three floors, with each focusing on a different type of care.

