Mayor Tucker Announces Second Round Of Recipients Of Opioid Settlement Funds

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker today announced the second round of recipients of opioid settlement funding to support organizations that help individuals and families overcome the impacts of opioid and substance addiction. The total investment is $471,761 in 12 non-profit organizations.

This cycle’s funded programs serve a diverse range of populations including pregnant and postpartum women, justice-involved adults and youth, veterans, immigrant and refugee communities, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Last November, Mayor Tucker announced an investment of $1.002 million during the first round of funding that was given to 12 organizations.

The City of Fort Wayne’s opioid settlement payments are scheduled to run through 2038. In 2025, Mayor Tucker created the National Opioid Settlement Committee. The purpose of the committee is to recommend usage of the funds, convene individuals and groups to explore causes and responses to priority issues related to opioid and substance use, and educate the community about opioid and substance use.

The National Opioid Settlement Committee oversaw the review of the proposals and made recommendations on which entities should receive resources. Focus areas continue to include prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm-reduction services.

Recipients:

Amani Family Services – $21,761

Continuation and expansion of its Substance Use Support program providing culturally responsive prevention, treatment, and recovery services for immigrant and refugee residents of Allen County. The program addresses a significant gap in linguistically and culturally appropriate opioid use disorder services for underserved communities.

A Mother’s Hope – $35,000

Providing comprehensive wraparound programming for pregnant women experiencing homelessness who are impacted by opioid use disorder and co-occurring conditions. Services include housing support, case management, and recovery programming designed to stabilize mothers and support healthy outcomes for their families.

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County – $35,000

Serve justice-involved youth with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health challenges, as well as at-risk youth at elevated risk for opioid misuse. As the only youth-focused program in this grant cycle, this initiative addresses a critical gap in recovery and prevention services for young people.

Healthier Moms and Babies – $50,000

Expansion of its community-based program providing comprehensive, evidence-based services to pregnant and postpartum women impacted by opioid use disorder. Services include medication-assisted treatment coordination, peer recovery support, care navigation, and emergency wrap-around assistance for families across Fort Wayne.

Hope Alive, Inc. – $50,000

Continuation of its residential recovery program serving homeless women with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, many of whom are justice-involved. The program provides therapeutic services, medication-assisted treatment access, housing stabilization, and post-residential case management.

Iris Family Support Center, Inc. – $35,000

Implementing a continuum of treatment and prevention strategies for families in Fort Wayne, including family resiliency programming and peer coaching services. The program supports families impacted by opioid use disorder by strengthening protective factors and connecting individuals to appropriate treatment pathways.

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana – $40,000

Expanding family-centered prevention and adult recovery support services for individuals and families impacted by opioid misuse in Allen County. The program combines family resiliency coaching, peer recovery services, and targeted community outreach to address opioid use disorder across the lifespan.

Neighborhood Health – $50,000

Funding two peer recovery coaches embedded within its behavioral health team to expand access to substance use disorder treatment for low-income, uninsured, veteran, and homeless residents. Coaches work alongside a psychiatric nurse practitioner to connect patients to ongoing recovery support across eight Fort Wayne zip codes.

Parkview Hospital, Inc. – $35,000

Parkview’s Perinatal Substance Use Disorder program provides evidence-based care and emergency wrap-around support – including transportation assistance, food access, and emergency funds – to pregnant and parenting women and their infants, including babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Funding will directly support emergency services for high-need families.

The Shepherd’s House, Inc. – $40,000

Expanding its capacity to facilitate medication-assisted treatment and detox and withdrawal management services for male residents at its recovery housing facility. As the only veteran-focused and male recovery housing program in this grant cycle, Shepherd’s House fills a critical gap in Allen County’s recovery continuum.

Victory House for Women, Inc. – $40,000

Rehabilitation of additional sober living units to expand safe, stable, structured recovery housing capacity for women in Fort Wayne. The project directly addresses the documented shortage of recovery housing options for women seeking sustained sobriety from opioid and substance use disorders.

Whitington Homes & Services for Children and Families, Inc. – $40,000

Serve justice-involved adults with opioid use disorder facing intersecting barriers including criminal records, housing instability, and limited employment. The program provides peer recovery coaching, employment support, and wraparound services to help participants build the stability needed for sustained recovery and support family resiliency.

Since Mayor Tucker took office, she has emphasized the importance of programs that are people-focused and needed in the community. The efforts, such as the National Opioid Settlement Committee, are designed to enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne.

“Our collective efforts are helping to provide hope and opportunity for individuals and families going through difficult situations. It’s my sincere desire and commitment to make a lasting difference in the lives of others,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m appreciate of the National Opioid Settlement Committee and the excellent work they continue to do to serve our community well.”