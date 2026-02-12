Mayor Tucker delivers State of the City 2026 – Time to Invest In Ourselves

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne’s Moment: Mayor Sharon Tucker’s Call to “Invest in Ourselves”

Mayor Sharon Tucker delivered her second State of the City address on Wednesday, February 11 at the Grand Wayne Center, and she made it clear that Fort Wayne is not standing still.

“Fort Wayne is a fun, family-friendly, and safe community with a commitment to providing an enhanced quality of life for all,” she said, her voice measured but warm. The theme of her 2026 State of the City address was both simple and ambitious: “Investing in ourselves is going to be our driving force and guiding principle in 2026.”

For Tucker, that investment begins not with buildings or balance sheets, but with people.

A People-First City Hall

“For me, everything begins with people,” she told the audience. “I care deeply about providing hope and opportunity for everyone who calls Fort Wayne home.”

Since taking office, Tucker has leaned into that philosophy with targeted initiatives designed to meet residents where they are. The Mayor’s Young Adult Council, comprised of residents ages 19 to 26, advises her on issues facing their generation. In a striking example of civic engagement, the council reviewed proposals and helped determine how microgrant funding would be distributed through her youth violence prevention program.

“We’re having a positive impact by supporting local individuals and organizations involved in curbing teen violence,” Tucker said.

Mental health has also emerged as a priority. Her Mental Health Commission is building a free, centralized directory of services—an evolving resource focused on accessibility and equity. The aim, she explained, is to create “a cornerstone in building a more coordinated, equitable, and effective mental health ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, opioid settlement funds are flowing directly into prevention and recovery efforts. More than $1 million has already been allocated to local groups through a committee established in partnership with City Council.

And in response to rising housing insecurity, Fort Wayne hired its first Homeless Services Manager and helped implement 24/7 winter contingency services. Tucker is optimistic about the creation of a comprehensive Homeless Services Center offering low-barrier access to care and pathways to permanent housing.

“Reaching those who may not have things come easily for them or who need a gentle nudge to get on track will serve our city well now and in the future,” she said.

Neighborhoods as the City’s Backbone

If people are the heart of Fort Wayne, neighborhoods are its skeleton.

“I truly believe that the fabric of a community lies in its neighborhoods,” Tucker said. “Without strong, engaged, and growing neighborhoods as the backbone of Fort Wayne, we won’t be able to get to where we want to go as a city.”

Through initiatives like Connected Neighborhoods, dozens of projects—ranging from placemaking to transportation access—have moved forward. Long-range plans for East Central, Northwest, and soon Waynedale reflect a city thinking not just about growth, but about cohesion.

She paused to recognize Kody Tinnel as the first “Heart of the City” award recipient, honoring his leadership in neighborhood revitalization and tree canopy expansion. His work, she said, has fostered “tangible improvements while fostering a sense of pride and belonging.”

Parks, Pavement, and Public Works

The address balanced vision with detail. Tucker highlighted more than 90 park improvement projects completed last year, including major redevelopments at Brewer and Packard parks. Four million dollars in additional park upgrades are slated for 2026, alongside the long-awaited reconstruction of the Headwaters Park fountain and splash pad, complete with specialty lighting.

Infrastructure investment remains robust. More than $41 million went toward streets, bridges, and trails in 2025, with $37 million budgeted for 2026. Projects will touch key corridors like Leesburg and Illinois roads and extend the Pufferbelly Trail with the Vann Family Crossing.

City Utilities, she noted, completed its 18-year Long Term Control Plan—one of the most complex undertakings in city history—reducing basement backups and restoring river health. The department also marked 25 years of national recognition for safe water management.

“Everything that City Utilities does is aimed at strengthening essential services while protecting public health, the environment, and supporting economic growth,” Tucker said.

Safety and Stability

Public safety numbers offered some of the clearest metrics of progress. Overall crime is down 13.58 percent; violent crime has dropped 14.68 percent. Property crime has declined 13.42 percent. The city’s homicide clearance rate stands at an eye-catching 97 percent.

“We can’t be the city we want to be unless people feel safe and protected,” Tucker said.

Recruit classes are underway for both police and fire departments, ensuring staffing levels remain strong. Investments in technology, vehicle safety upgrades, and new medical equipment aim to modernize response efforts.

Even Animal Care and Control saw milestones, with more than 3,000 adoptions last year and expanded youth programming.

Growth with Intention

Fort Wayne’s economic momentum is tangible. The city welcomed new projects from Bombardier and Tippmann Group and celebrated the modernization of the Arts United Center. Visitor spending now exceeds $1 billion annually, fueled by more than nine million visitors.

The average wage of new jobs created within city limits in 2025 surpassed $82,000—a figure Tucker cited as evidence of sustainable growth.

Housing remains central to expanding the tax base. The “A Lot to Love” infill program is transforming vacant lots into new homes. Mixed-use developments like The Eddy and Landing Exchange are adding both market-rate and affordable units downtown and beyond. A long-awaited downtown grocery store is finally on the way, with construction set to begin this year.

And then there is the North River District. Tucker described her excitement over selecting Price Brothers as master developer and hinted at the scale of transformation ahead. Community engagement and financial structuring will define 2026.

“There will be hurdles to overcome, but there are exciting prospects, too,” she said.

Fiscal Headwinds and a Call to Action

Not every note was celebratory. Senate Enrolled Act 1, she warned, will put financial pressure on local government. Anticipated revenue reductions have prompted the formation of a fiscal task force.

“We will not be able to cut our way out of this challenge,” Tucker acknowledged. “But it’s our reality and we have to adapt.”

Even so, her tone remained resolute. The speech closed as it began—with a call for unity and shared responsibility.

“Let’s be willing to face challenges head-on,” she urged. “We’re not always going to agree on what’s best for Fort Wayne. We can be respectful and open to ideas that might not be our own.”

Then came the refrain that framed the entire address:

“Fort Wayne, it’s time to invest in ourselves. Our future depends on it.”

She paused, letting the words settle.

“The state of our city is strong and our best days are ahead. I’m sure of it.”

In a city shaped by rivers and rail lines, industry and neighborhoods, the message was clear: Fort Wayne’s next chapter will not be written by chance. It will be built—deliberately, collectively, and with intention.