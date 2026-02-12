Toyota Recalls 141K Prius Vehicles Over Door Defect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Toyota is recalling approximately 141,000 Prius and Prius Prime vehicles in the United States after discovering a defect that could allow rear doors to open while the vehicle is in motion.

A report filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation states that water can enter an electric rear door switch and cause a short circuit. Under certain conditions, the malfunction could unlatch a rear door if it is not locked, increasing the risk of injury to rear-seat passengers.

The recall applies to certain 2023–2026 Toyota Prius models, 2023–2024 Prius Prime vehicles and 2025–2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid models.

If the issue occurs while driving, a dashboard warning notification may appear and a buzzer may sound. Toyota confirmed the defect after internal testing and a reported incident overseas, according to FOX Business.

The company says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes in the United States related to the issue.

Dealers will modify the rear door switch circuits to prevent activation if a short occurs. Repairs will be performed free of charge.

Owners of affected vehicles are expected to receive notification by mail in late March. Drivers can also check their vehicle identification number on Toyota’s recall website or through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database.