Mayor Tucker Outlines Plan To Invest In Neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker today announced a plan in partnership with City Council to invest financial resources in neighborhood projects to assist in providing an enhanced quality of life for all in Fort Wayne as a fun, family friendly, and safe community.

The City of Fort Wayne has received a local income tax supplemental distribution from the State of Indiana of $12.591 million.

Proposed projects and focus areas:

-Complete neighborhood street and sidewalk projects – $2.2 million

-Eight alley improvement projects – $840,000

-New playground equipment at Kreager, Shoaff, Bloomingdale, Ronald G. Repka Memorial, Lafayette, and Hanna Homestead parks – $1.86 million

-Continuation of the Connected Neighborhoods initiative – $435,000

-LED lighting improvements throughout the City – $500,000

-Neighborhood lighting enhancements – $1.524 million

-Hanna Street Trail – $100,000

-Set aside funds for City’s general fund balance – $2.102 million

-Set aside funds for future street improvement projects – $101,908

-Public safety funding as a requirement of the local income tax supplemental distribution – $1.185 million for the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hope and Recovery Team (HART) and Victim Assistance

-Set aside funds for future investments along the Riverfront – $1.742 million

“It’s critical that we continue to make lasting improvements in our neighborhoods to help ensure current and future success for our great community,” said Mayor Tucker. “Through decisive leadership and investing in human capital, we’re going to see continued growth, viability, and sustainability for years to come.”

Mayor Tucker’s Administration will work with City Council on the next steps to bring the planned initiatives to fruition. The allocation of the funding will be introduced at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 12 with discussion and possible passage at a later time.