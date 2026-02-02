Mayor Tucker To Hold Educational Forum On Immigration

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced she will host an educational forum on immigration.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Grand Wayne Center, Convention Hall A, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Speakers at the current time will include Mayor Tucker, Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department leaders, and a local attorney who specializes in immigration law.

The forum will allow for attendees to learn more about what Fort Wayne can and can’t do as it pertains to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In addition, FWPD and FWFD officials will discuss their roles in protecting and serving the public. The local attorney will provide a brief synopsis on immigration law and the rights that individuals have.

Attendees will have an opportunity to speak during a public comment period.

An ASL interpreter will be present at the meeting.

“Fort Wayne is a great place to call home. I want this upcoming educational forum to show how we can come together as a community during challenging times to learn and grow as one,” said Mayor Tucker. “I want to be in position to ease the burden of fear, explain the limitations we have at the local level of government, and give the public the chance to say what’s on their minds. I want residents to know that I will listen to you, I will fight for you, and I will work for you every day.”