Mayor’s Commission to host Silent Witness display for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, the Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Harassment, & Rape is hosting a Silent Witness display on Monday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

Silent Witness, which started as a local exhibit in 1990, has grown into an international movement dedicated to ending domestic violence through education and support.

The event’s core mission is to advocate for peace, healing, and responsibility in adult relationships as the way to eliminate domestic violence. They aim to provide hope and help to both victims and perpetrators through community-based initiatives.

For immediate support or information related to domestic violence, a 24-hour statewide hotline is available at 800-332-7385.

Domestic violence affects countless individuals and communities nationwide. To understand the scale of this issue, you can access statistics here.