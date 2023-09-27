University of Saint Francis Brings Bowling To Athletics Portfolio For 2024-2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the University of Saint Francis announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling to its athletic programs, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.



Professional Bowlers Association member, and Fort Wayne Metro USBC Board member Jeff Brown will serve as the program’s head coach. The Taylorsville, North Carolina native coached Mt. Juliet High School in Wilson County, Tennessee to three Top 5 finishes in the Tennessee State High School Bowling Tournament from 2004-2007.

In a release from the university, Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey stated, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of men’s and women’s bowling to our athletic offerings. We have seen the growth of collegiate bowling, especially here in the Midwest and Crossroads League, so the timing made sense for the Cougars to jump in and start to compete. Jeff Brown is an experienced bowler and has tremendous connections to the northeast Indiana bowling community. We look forward to starting competitions next fall against the best of the NAIA.”



Brown also reflected on the opportunity presented to him and what the future has in store. “I am grateful to Mr. McCaffrey and the University of Saint Francis for this exciting opportunity to build a championship bowling program at USF.”



More information about USF Athletics can be found here.