McCormick announces vision for education

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Education in Indiana should be treated as an investment, not just an expense. However, since education is one of the most expensive parts of the state budget, it should be held to a higher standard than it is today.

That’s the argument from former Superintendent of Public Instruction and current Democratic nominee for Governor, Jennifer McCormick.

McCormick, alongside her running mate and Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Terry Goodin, laid out blue ticket’s vision for education Thursday in a virtual press conference. McCormick’s plan essentially tackles education at every level of development, starting from birth through college.

The Democrat ticket opposing Senator Mike Braun and Micah Beckwith argues childcare in Indiana needs a makeover, from providing better working conditions and wages, which they argue takes the load off of the parents who are still trying to work and participate in Indiana’s economy.

“We still have an enormous amount of Indiana that does not have access to quality childcare,” said McCormick in Thursday’s virtual press conference, “we’re really struggling to provide providers because of those wages.”

The argument for better working conditions and wages also applied to teachers, says McCormick. She argues for a 60-thousand-dollar starting wage for teachers and for pensions and retirement plans to be strengthened for administrators and principals.

“We’re 41st in the nation for educational attainment. That is not going in the right direction and is not sustainable,” said McCormick.

Although the former Superintendent of Public Instruction is an advocate for teachers, McCormick also made it a point to say Indiana should be about parent’s choice. Parent’s choice, in McCormick’s view, is all about holding Indiana schools, public and private, to high standards of learning and structure from kindergarten through college.

McCormick explained, “and that’s accountable to our dollars, that’s accountable for transparency, that’s accountable for admission policies, education and training of (their) teachers.”

McCormick argues getting education right in Indiana will have a direct effect on the Hoosier State’s workforce development and economy.

Thus, you have the full McCormick-Goodin “Commonsense” Education Plan, provided in its entirety by the campaign:

“Strong Beginnings: As career educators, Jennifer McCormick and Terry Goodin recognize the education continuum and will prioritize Indiana’s investment in all levels of the educational journey. The McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Education Plan will expand quality and affordable childcare to address Indiana’s childcare deserts. In addition, the plan will continue expanding access to PreK education until Indiana has universal PreK.

Hold ALL Schools Accountable: The McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Education Plan will protect the rights of students and parents by establishing a streamlined and transparent accountability platform to hold all schools to the same academic and fiscal standards.

Let Teachers Teach and Pay Them Like Professionals: As former teachers, Jennifer McCormick and Terry Goodin will champion our K-12 and post-high school instructors by implementing policies to recruit and retain the best and brightest educators. We will fight for a minimum base salary of $60,000 for Indiana teachers and adjust veteran teacher salaries to reflect their non-educator peers. We will uphold teacher rights by protecting the freedom of teacher unions to bargain for wages and benefits. In addition, mandates placed on educators and school boards will be reviewed and, where unnecessary or burdensome, eliminated.

Rigorous and Comprehensive Curriculum: The McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Education Plan will call for autonomy at the local level to design a curriculum that prepares students for the future they choose. Academic freedom includes keeping politicians from deciding what books children can read. We will ensure our K-12 system plays an advanced role in career counseling by identifying and funding qualified personnel and the resources necessary to make our programs robust and effective across the state.

Post-High School Education Attainment: The McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Education Plan will celebrate, champion, protect, and better fund our higher education institutions and direct workforce development training programs. The plan will protect university tenure and respect the distinction of the skilled trades’ apprenticeships and certifications. The McCormick-Goodin plan will re-establish a statewide emphasis on attaining post-high school education.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 5th.