Judge: Delphi suspect confessions will be admissible at trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Confessions made by Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Delphi teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017, will be admissible at trial.

That was the ruling Thursday from Special Judge Fran Gull. In a lengthy ruling, Judge Gull stated Allen’s attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi failed to provide solid evidence that their client was coerced or completely mentally unstable when he made multiple confessions to killing the girls.

The judge says every confession Allen made was under his own power and at some points, it was Allen who reached out to certain people in order to confess.

However, Thursday’s ruling will also allow at trial the confessions made by Allen that contain completely inaccurate information regarding the killings and what specifically happened to Williams and German.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, October 14th and will continue through November 15th.