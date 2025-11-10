McDonald’s Honors Veterans with Free Breakfast on Veterans Day

INDIANA, (WOWO) — This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is showing appreciation for those who have served by offering a free breakfast meal to veterans at participating locations across Indiana, Southwest Michigan, and Southeast Illinois.

On Tuesday, November 11, veterans with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary Egg McMuffin® meal, which includes a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee. The offer is available for dine-in and drive-thru customers and is valid while breakfast is served, until 10:30 a.m.

McDonald’s has a long history of supporting local communities, from honoring veterans, teachers, and first responders to backing youth sports and providing job opportunities. This Veterans Day gesture is just one way the chain is giving back to those who serve.