May 12, 2025
Indiana News

Memorial Day Weekend May Be One For The Record Books

by David Scheie0
road, car, mountains, nature, roadtrip, trip, travel, vehicle, pavement, transportation, car wallpapers, asphalt, route, highway, mountain range, landscape, desert, chile

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana is expected to see a record number of travelers over Memorial Day weekend, with over 970,000 residents projected to travel at least 50 miles.

Ohio is expected to shatter records as well with a just over 1.5 million residents traveling according to projections from Triple-A.

Nationwide, more than 45 million people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, the highest number on record.

This increase in travel is attributed to lower crude oil prices, leading to more individuals opting to drive.

Related posts

Mayor Tom Henry and members of City Council break ground for the deep-rock tunnel

Brooklyne Beatty

Beckwith Gets GOP Vote for Lt. Gov Candidacy, Bucking Braun

Mike Wilson

Study: Happiness May Not Motivate Hoosiers

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.