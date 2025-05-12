Memorial Day Weekend May Be One For The Record Books

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana is expected to see a record number of travelers over Memorial Day weekend, with over 970,000 residents projected to travel at least 50 miles.

Ohio is expected to shatter records as well with a just over 1.5 million residents traveling according to projections from Triple-A.

Nationwide, more than 45 million people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, the highest number on record.

This increase in travel is attributed to lower crude oil prices, leading to more individuals opting to drive.