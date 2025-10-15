Michigan Battle Over Flouride in Water Heats Up

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI (WOWO). — A long-standing public health practice is under fire in one Michigan county, as heated debate erupts over whether fluoride should remain in local drinking water.

A proposal led by Dr. Remington Nevin, medical director of the St. Clair County Health Department, aims to ban the addition of fluoride to public water systems. Nevin claims fluoride may act as a developmental neurotoxin — an assertion that contradicts decades of scientific consensus and CDC guidance.

Bridge Michigan Reports that The issue has drawn state and national attention, turning typically quiet public meetings into raucous forums filled with passionate residents, dentists, and skeptics alike.

From Dental Triumph to Public Controversy

Fluoride has been added to U.S. drinking water since the 1940s, reducing tooth decay by as much as 25%, according to the CDC. But Nevin’s memo to the county’s Advisory Health Board warns that “fluoride is a plausible developmental neurotoxicant,” citing a controversial 2023 report from the National Toxicology Program and a recent court decision ruling fluoride an “unreasonable risk.”

He argues that the EPA and HHS are too slow to respond — and that local governments like St. Clair County should take action now.

Backlash from Public Health Leaders

The proposal has been met with intense resistance from dental and medical professionals. Opponents argue that removing fluoride would be especially harmful to low-income communities with limited access to dental care.

“You’d 100% get more decay, especially in children,” said Dr. Randa Jundi-Samman, a retired Port Huron dentist.

“We already see the effects in people who don’t have fluoride in their water.”

The Michigan Oral Health Coalition, University of Michigan School of Dentistry, and dental associations from multiple states have sent letters urging the county to reject the proposal.

Fluoride Skeptic Gains Support

Despite pushback, Nevin has gained support — particularly from Republican lawmakers and local officials. His efforts recently led Kimball Township to vote unanimously in favor of urging the city of Port Huron to stop fluoridation.

One trustee praised Nevin as a strong leader who brings “male energy” to the department — a comment that itself sparked controversy.

Politics and Science Collide

Nevin has previously distributed a book by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of vaccines and fluoridation. Although Nevin denies political ambition, his alignment with Kennedy’s rhetoric has raised eyebrows.

“Scientific merit favors a recommendation to prohibit fluoride,” Nevin told ProPublica.

“I have every confidence this will become much clearer in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, St. Clair County Health Officer Liz King has publicly opposed sweeping fluoride bans, warning against countywide mandates without a clear public health emergency.

What Happens Next?

The Advisory Health Board must now decide whether to recommend Nevin’s proposal. If they do, county commissioners would have the final say — a process expected to unfold over the next 6 to 12 months.

For now, the debate continues to stir strong feelings across the state.

“We’re seeing misinformation take root where scientific facts used to stand firm,” said Dr. Mert Aksu, dean of the University of Detroit Mercy dental school.

“This is no longer just a health issue — it’s a political one.”

Key Facts:

Fluoridation in drinking water began in Michigan in 1945.

67% of St. Clair County voters supported Donald Trump in 2024.

About 110,000 residents in the county receive fluoridated water.

Nevin’s proposal could affect even water systems outside the county, including the Great Lakes Water Authority.

