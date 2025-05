FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Each year, Downtown Fort Wayne honors “Unsung Heroes” at their Celebrate Downtown event.

Cesar Anzaldua, the Facility Manager at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, was recognized for “his humble servanthood.”

Those who know him say they enjoy Anzaldua’s positive attitude and faith which he says has guided him through difficult times, making him a beloved figure at the Church and in the Fort Wayne community.