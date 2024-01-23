Memorial Services Announced For Cindy Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Funeral services have been annouced for the First Lady of Fort Wayne.

67-year-old Cindy Henry died surrounded by family on Saturday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Resurrection will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. A visitation will be held an hour before.

According to the obituary, there will also be visitations at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home on 3500 Lake Ave. That will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Cindy was married to her husband Tom Henry for nearly 50 years. She owned and operated the Green Frog Inn for several decades.