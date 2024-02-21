Empowering Girls in STEM: Meet Lauryn Terry at Science Central’s Engineering Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Science Central in Indiana is set to host an empowering event for young girls interested in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). On Saturday, February 24th, girls will have the opportunity to meet Lauryn Terry, a mechanical engineering student from Indiana Tech, as part of “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.”

Terry, currently pursuing her studies at Indiana Tech, will be sharing insights into her field of study and the journey that led her to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. Notably, Terry serves as the finance chair for Indiana Tech’s National Society of Black Engineers chapter, showcasing her dedication not only to her studies but also to fostering inclusivity and diversity within STEM fields.

Terry will host a lab session titled “Build a Bridge” at 1:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 2 p.m. in the Discovery Lab.