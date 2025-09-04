Men Undressing In Ohio On The Run

September 3, 2025
CLYDE, Ohio. (WOWO) — Last week, WOWO News reported on a viral video showing two men undressing in a yard in Clyde, Ohio, and officials were asking for help identifying them.

Clyde Police confirm these men are suspects in an aggravated burglary that took place on August 25th.

The incident happened inside an apartment where a man and three young children were present.

The adult suffered minor injuries after a scuffle with the suspects, while the children remained unharmed in a separate room. Christopher Steele, 26, has been arrested and is in jail, but the second suspect, Corbin Blankenship, is still on the run.

Police say Blankenship may have ties to Florida and are asking the public to help find him.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

