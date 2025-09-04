September 3, 2025
Ohio Bill To Combat Human Trafficking

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a new bill aimed at combating human trafficking in schools.

House Bill 431 would require public school students, starting as early as fifth grade, to complete screenings designed to identify those at risk of exploitation.

The questionnaire, developed with the University of Toledo, asks about students’ interactions both inside and outside the classroom.

Supporters say the measure could help uncover hidden cases of grooming or trafficking, even within families.

The bill also includes $5 million for school training and a statewide reporting portal. It has yet to receive a vote.

