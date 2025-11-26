Meteor Travels 98,500 MPH Across Northern Michigan

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI (WOWO) Northern Michigan residents witnessed a bright meteor streaking across the sky early Sunday morning. Observers captured the object on video in locations from Houghton Lake to Alcona County, where it appeared to break apart as it fell toward Earth.

Bridge Michigan reports that Michigan Storm Chasers, an unofficial weather-focused Facebook group, posted multiple clips showing the object, which they described as an “unconfirmed meteorite.”

NASA officials confirmed the object was likely a small fragment of a comet. Bill Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteor Environments Office, said the meteor became visible 62 miles above Hubbard Lake, moved northeast at nearly 98,500 miles per hour, and disintegrated 46 miles above Lake Huron.

“The meteor burned up in the atmosphere and was too small to drop any meteorites into Lake Huron,” Cooke said. Experts note that such events are rare. Astronomy professor Edwin Bergin said video footage suggests the object fragmented as it traveled through the upper atmosphere.

The meteor was not associated with any active meteor shower and offered northern Michigan skywatchers a brief, spectacular display before sunrise.