Gun-Buying Age in Michigan Proposed to Rise to 21

LANSING, MI (WOWO) — Michigan’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force is calling for the state to ban assault weapons, raise the minimum age to buy firearms to 21, and close a concealed pistol license loophole. The 11-member panel released 39 recommendations Monday to reduce firearm-related deaths, including suicides.

Created last year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the task force examined firearm violence as a public health issue. Chair Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said the report is data-driven and designed to address the root causes of gun violence according to Bridge Michigan.

The panel also recommended banning large-capacity magazines, 3D-printed “ghost guns,” and certain firearm attachments like bump stocks and Glock switches. Other suggestions include standardizing enforcement of Michigan’s red flag law, improving safe storage access, and creating a statewide school safety tip line.

Some measures are expected to face opposition in the Republican-led state House. Advocates argue the recommendations focus on public safety, while critics say they could infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Whitmer praised the report, stating the measures are intended to keep Michigan families and communities safe. Task force members include law enforcement officials, community and mental health advocates, and firearm injury prevention experts.