U.S. Interest Payments Now Exceed Military and Medicare Budgets

INDIANAPOLIS , IND (WOWO)— Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla is spearheading a national effort urging federal leaders to confront the country’s $38 trillion debt crisis.

Nieshalla, who chairs the National Debt Crisis Task Force, joined 90 state elected officials in sending a letter to President Donald Trump and Congress. The letter emphasizes the urgency of the problem and warns that annual interest payments on the national debt now exceed the combined budgets of the U.S. military and Medicare.

Comptroller Nieshalla described the situation as a massive fiscal crisis, calling for immediate action to prevent further economic consequences. The initiative highlights the role of state leaders in advocating for sustainable national fiscal policies.