Meth, Cocaine, And Conspiracy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — 22 people have been sentenced for trafficking meth and cocaine from the Southwest border to Indianapolis, with one fugitive still at large.

Isaias Gonzalez-Torres was identified as the primary ringleader of the drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing meth, cocaine, and fentanyl in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. The organization utilized what police are calling an elaborate system of drug couriers and clandestine mail parcels to transport drugs across the country for redistribution.

The defendants laundered millions of dollars in United States currency into bank accounts in Mexico, with funds being transferred from various states to Mexico.

Law enforcement leaders are praising the success of Operation Take Back America in dismantling the drug trafficking organization and protecting communities from the devastating effects of cartel-driven crime.

Police believe the money laundering started as far back as January of 2020.

Meth was distributed to local distributors in Seymour, Columbus, and Terre Haute.

“This case was a success thanks to the partnership between the Department of Justice, the DEA, and local law enforcement Task Force Officers,” said Greg O’Brien, Chief of the Seymour Police Department. “Without these TFOs, small rural towns wouldn’t have the resources to carry out operations like this. We value and appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the Department of Justice.”