Falling Rates, Rising Costs Impact Trucking Sector

DAYTON, OH (WOWO) Ohio’s trucking industry is navigating a prolonged downturn that industry leaders describe as one of the most significant in recent years.

The state plays a central role in national logistics, with its location placing it within a day’s drive of nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. That geographic advantage has made trucking a major economic driver, supporting roughly one in every 14 jobs and involving more than 43,000 companies, according to NBC4.

But conditions have shifted sharply since the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As shipping needs spiked in 2020, new operators entered the market in large numbers, taking advantage of relatively low barriers to entry. When demand stabilized, the number of available trucks began to exceed the number of loads.

Industry leaders say that imbalance has pushed freight rates significantly lower, in some cases dropping between 10 and 25 percent compared to previous years. At the same time, operating costs—including fuel, equipment, and insurance—have continued to rise, tightening margins for many carriers.

The impact has been widespread. More than 10,000 trucking companies across the country shut down by mid-2024, according to NBC4, with closures continuing into 2025 as smaller operators struggle to remain profitable.

Some companies also point to increased competition from operators willing to cut costs, including reduced insurance coverage and lower safety standards, allowing them to offer cheaper shipping rates. Industry leaders say that dynamic adds pressure on established carriers already dealing with declining revenue.

Additional uncertainty tied to tariffs and broader economic conditions has also contributed to hesitation among businesses that rely on shipping, further slowing demand.

Trucking executives note the industry’s health is closely tied to the overall economy, as it supports the movement of goods nationwide. Any sustained downturn could have broader implications for supply chains and consumer access to products.