Michigan Concerned Over Unsolved Violent Crimes

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Nearly half of Michigan’s most violent crimes remain unsolved, frustrating victims, families, and law enforcement alike. Data from 2024 shows the state’s violent crime clearance rate stands at 48%, meaning more than half of murders, assaults, rapes, and robberies didn’t result in arrests. This statistic places Michigan in the middle among U.S. states, lagging behind leaders like Vermont, Delaware, Idaho, and New York, which solve 60% to 76% of violent crimes.

Bridge Michigan reports that Michigan lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Sarah Lightner and Democrat Sen. Stephanie Chang, are seeking to reverse the trend with bipartisan legislation that would establish the Violent Crime Clearance Act. The bill aims to create a grant program to funnel resources to local police departments, enabling them to hire and train more investigators, upgrade forensic technology, and improve victim services.

Supporters say the program could not only increase clearance rates but also provide victims and their families the closure they deserve — while deterring criminals by increasing the chances of arrest.

“Local law enforcement do incredible work, but they need our help,” said Rep. Lightner. “Many first responders lack the support they need from Lansing.”

Michigan State Police data shows clearance rates for murders are especially low, with only about 32% solved last year. Assault and sexual assault clearances also remain low. Experts attribute the problem largely to insufficient funding, staffing shortages, and forensic backlogs, leading to overwhelming caseloads for detectives.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard noted that low arrest rates can embolden criminals who believe they won’t face consequences.

“There is no more important effort for law enforcement than to solve crimes and give some measure of closure to victims and families,” Bouchard said.

Similar grant programs have been enacted or proposed in other states, with early signs showing that adequate funding and flexibility for departments of all sizes are critical for success.

The Michigan bill, currently under consideration, would require recipients to report data to ensure effectiveness and allow departments to target funds where they are most needed.

If passed, the Violent Crime Clearance Act could mark a significant step toward improving justice outcomes for Michigan’s most serious crimes — and rebuilding community trust in law enforcement.