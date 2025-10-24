New Rules Target Homeless at Michigan Rest Areas

Lansing, MI (WOWO) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has proposed new rules to regulate activities on state rest stops, roadside parks, carpool lots, and other MDOT-managed properties. These rules would ban camping, panhandling, long-term parking, loitering, and sleeping in vehicles or under overpasses. Violations could be treated as misdemeanors, carrying fines or jail time up to 93 days.

MDOT says the rules are intended to improve safety and maintenance of public facilities, which currently lack enforceable regulations for such activities. The department highlighted complaints about people staying at rest areas for weeks or months, and the risks posed by panhandling along highways.

However, advocates warn the rules risk criminalizing homelessness, especially for those who rely on these locations for shelter. The Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness urged MDOT to coordinate with social services to ensure displaced individuals receive housing help and respectful treatment.

The proposal also bans solicitation on MDOT property except by authorized charities, requires dogs to be leashed, and prohibits wastewater dumping and alcohol consumption on state lands.

MDOT is accepting public comments on the proposal through November 20, 2025.