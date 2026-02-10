Michigan Gains in College Credentials but Falls to 39th Nationally

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan has increased the share of residents with college degrees or skills certificates, but the state continues to fall behind nationally.

A new report from the Lumina Foundation shows 51.6 percent of Michigan residents ages 25 to 64 held a postsecondary credential in 2024. That includes certificates, associate, bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degrees. The figure is up from 49.1 percent in 2019, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of reaching 60 percent attainment by 2030.

Despite the increase, Michigan ranked 39th nationally in educational attainment in 2024, compared with 37th five years earlier, according to analysis reported by Bridge Michigan. The rankings include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

State leaders and education advocates say the data shows progress but also highlights competitiveness challenges. Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, said the numbers indicate Michigan is improving while other states are advancing faster.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential says recent investments in programs such as Michigan Reconnect, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, and the Community College Guarantee have helped boost enrollment and degree completion. The department says Michigan Reconnect has increased adult enrollment at community colleges by 38 percent.

The report also shows Michigan’s attainment rate remains below the national average of 54.8 percent. Only Washtenaw and Oakland counties exceeded the state’s 60 percent goal, while several northern and rural counties posted attainment rates below 25 percent.

Lumina’s report also highlights racial and ethnic gaps in educational attainment and introduces a new metric tracking “credentials of value,” defined as degrees or certificates that lead to earnings at least 15 percent above the national median for high school graduates. Michigan ranked 32nd nationally under that measure.

Lumina officials say the data is intended to help states assess whether educational credentials are translating into economic opportunity for residents.