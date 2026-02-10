Michigan Governor Candidates Clash on Schools, ICE, Free Meals

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) Michigan gubernatorial candidates clashed over immigration enforcement in schools, universal free student meals, and teacher pay during an education-focused forum in Detroit.

The forum, hosted by the Michigan Education Association, brought together candidates from multiple parties to discuss how they would address challenges facing Michigan’s public schools. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she would use available authority to prevent federal immigration agents from entering schools. Democratic candidate and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said schools and places of worship should be off limits to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Former Attorney General Mike Cox, the lone Republican on stage, declined to commit to any action on immigration enforcement in schools, calling the topic a distraction from classroom performance issues, according to reporting from Bridge Michigan. Independent candidate and former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Detroit police do not ask about immigration status but said the city is not a sanctuary jurisdiction and cooperates with federal authorities in cases involving violent crimes.

The debate comes amid renewed national attention on immigration enforcement policies after the Trump administration rescinded guidance limiting ICE activity near schools. ICE has said it is not targeting Michigan schools.

Teacher pay was another major topic. Michigan ranks near the bottom nationally for starting teacher salaries. Benson said starting pay should be raised to at least $60,000 statewide, a position Swanson also supported. Cox said he would not commit to a specific salary figure and emphasized accountability in school performance.

Candidates also debated free breakfast and lunch programs. Duggan, Benson, and Swanson said they support continuing free meals for students. Cox argued the state should limit free meals to families based on need. Michigan currently provides free meals to all students and is spending about $202 million on the program this year.

School funding and academic performance were also discussed. Duggan criticized the use of School Aid Fund money for higher education and said it should be redirected exclusively to K-12 schools. Benson said she supports funding schools based on student and community needs rather than a uniform formula.

The forum highlighted sharp differences in how candidates say they would address school funding, workforce readiness, and student support as the race for Michigan governor continues.