Michigan Lawmaker Pushes Grants for Businesses Hurt by Construction

LANSING, MI (WOWO) A Michigan state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would establish grant relief for businesses adversely affected by construction delays and prolonged street closures.

Under the proposal, businesses could receive grants of up to $15,000 if they demonstrate financial harm tied to unexpected or extended construction projects. Supporters say the relief is aimed particularly at small businesses struggling with diminished customer traffic due to lengthy detours and project overruns.

One small business co-owner told reporters with WNEM-TV that ongoing construction near his store led to a decrease in customers and forced him to lay off multiple employees. “We love our employees; they’re like one big family. But we had to, we had no choice,” he said.

The bill is scheduled for its formal reading on the House floor next Wednesday, Feb. 18. Lawmakers say the measure is an effort to support local businesses that have faced sustained economic hardship as municipalities upgrade infrastructure.