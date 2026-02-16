Ohio Bill Would Make Disrupting Religious Services a Felony

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are advancing legislation that would increase penalties for interrupting or obstructing a religious service, elevating the offense from a misdemeanor to a felony.

NBC-4 reports that House Bill 662, introduced Jan. 29 by Johnathan Newman (R–Troy) and Tex Fischer (R–Boardman), would revise Ohio’s criminal code so that intentionally interfering with in-person or online religious services becomes a fifth-degree felony.

Under current law, disturbing a religious worship service is punishable by a first-degree misdemeanor — up to 180 days in jail and a fine of no more than $1,000. Under the proposed felony charge, offenders could face up to 12 months in prison and fines as high as $2,500.

Newman said the measure is intended to safeguard Ohioans’ First Amendment right to freely exercise religion and protect both houses of worship and worshippers. Fischer said protestors may have constitutional rights to dissent, “but they do not have a right to storm into a place of worship and disrupt another American’s right to freely practice their religion.”

The bill was introduced in response to a Jan. 18 protest that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, where some participants were federally charged with interfering with religious freedom.

House Bill 662 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee and awaits a first hearing. More than 20 Republicans are listed as co-sponsors.