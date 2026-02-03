Michigan License Plate Readers Raise Privacy Concerns

LANSING, MI. (WOWO) In more than 125 Michigan counties and municipalities, law enforcement agencies use automated license plate readers operated by Atlanta-based company Flock Safety to capture photos of passing vehicles. The technology is promoted by police as an effective tool to locate stolen cars, solve crimes, and assist investigations.

However, the growing use of license plate readers has sparked public debate about privacy and data sharing practices. Michigan has no statewide law regulating the use of the technology, leaving decisions about data retention and sharing up to local governments.

Concerns have increased amid reports that local police data has been accessed by federal immigration enforcement agencies. While Flock Safety says it does not share data directly with federal partners, investigative reporting by Bridge Michigan highlights searches conducted by local and state police on behalf of federal agencies.

Several Michigan cities, including Bay City and Ferndale, have recently ended contracts with Flock following citizen opposition. Ferndale is considering a new contract with a different provider contingent on passing privacy and surveillance oversight ordinances.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has publicly stated his department does not share license plate data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Still, Detroit city council members have requested a report on data usage from the city’s more than 500 license plate readers amid ongoing concerns.

Law enforcement officials argue the cameras serve as a “force multiplier,” helping departments compensate for staffing shortages and improve public safety by swiftly identifying stolen vehicles and locating missing persons. Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood recently defended the technology’s use as responsible and ethical.

Privacy advocates, including representatives from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the ACLU of Michigan, caution that continuous data collection on motorists’ locations can reveal detailed patterns of movement, raising significant privacy issues.

At least 16 states have enacted legislation regulating license plate reader use and data retention, but Michigan remains without such statewide guidelines. This has resulted in a patchwork of local policies with varying degrees of transparency and oversight.

Community discussions continue across Michigan as residents and officials weigh the benefits of license plate reader technology against concerns about surveillance and data privacy.