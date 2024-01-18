Michigan man arrested in LaGrange Co. shooting

HOWE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Michigan man has been arrested and is the key suspect in a shooting near Howe on Wednesday.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says just before 5 p.m., dispatch received a call about shots being fired in the 6800 block of County Road 270 E.

A blue van entered a long lane on private property and a resident went to check on it, driving his Ram pickup truck. The van began to pull out of the property toward 700 N and stopped.

The suspect exited the van and fired several rounds at the resident with an AR style rifle, striking the pickup several times. The suspect then fled westbound on 700 N.

The resident was able to give dispatch the vehicle description of a blue Chrysler van.

The suspect traveled to the Howe Dollar General store at 5580 N. State Road 9, where he attempted to get a customer to give him a ride.

When his request was not granted, he opened the customer’s passenger door and pulled a gun as he dove into the pickup. The customer ran toward the store as the suspect fell out of the driver’s side door and discharged a single round.

Officers en route to the original scene observed the van in the Dollar General parking lot and immediately detained the suspect without resistance.

There is no known connection to the suspect and the victim at the original scene.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Kurzawski of Colon, Mich.

Kurzawski is being charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, dealing with a firearm and criminal mischief.