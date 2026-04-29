Michigan Police Chase Ends in Indiana Arrest on I-69

STEUBEN COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A late-night police pursuit that began in Michigan came to an end in northeastern Indiana with one man in custody.

Indiana State Police say troopers were notified of a southbound chase approaching the state line on Interstate 69 around 10 p.m. Monday. Officers moved into position and deployed tire deflation devices in an effort to stop the vehicle as it entered Indiana.

Authorities say the driver, operating a black Ford Thunderbird, continued into Steuben County after hitting the stop sticks, even as the tires began to lose air. The vehicle exited the interstate near the Indiana Toll Road before coming to a stop.

Police say the driver then fled on foot but was quickly caught by a pursuing trooper and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Mason Holbrook of Lawton, Florida. He was transported to the Steuben County Jail and is facing a Level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, along with a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

The case remains under investigation, and the charges are allegations at this stage.