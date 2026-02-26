Michigan Police Investigate Death, Human Remains in Ammonia Tank

TIPTON, MI (WOWO) Investigators have discovered human remains in an anhydrous ammonia tank on a property belonging to Dale Warner, authorities and the family of Dee Warner confirmed to WTOL 11. Dee Warner, 48, has been missing since 2021.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, for formal identification, though a family spokesman says they believe the remains are those of Dee Warner.

Anhydrous ammonia is a widely used agricultural and industrial chemical, according to the American Chemical Society. It is commonly stored as a liquid under high pressure in tanks similar in appearance to propane containers. Farmers typically use it as a high-efficiency nitrogen fertilizer injected directly into soil. The chemical is also used in refrigeration, plastics, dyes, and the production of nitric acid.

Human exposure to anhydrous ammonia can cause severe health effects. Low-level contact can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, while high concentrations may result in chemical burns, lung damage, or even death, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Court records show that in the early 2000s, Dale and Dee Warner submitted a permit application to store and distribute fertilizer and pesticides from their farm. The plan was denied, and the Warners later filed appeals against Franklin Township zoning decisions.