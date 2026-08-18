Michigan Police Launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Ahead of Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan State Police are increasing patrols across the state as officials warn that late summer and the Labor Day holiday period are among the deadliest times of year for crashes involving impaired drivers.

The stepped-up enforcement began Friday, Aug. 14, and continues through Sept. 7 as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign according to WLNS.

MSP and local law enforcement agencies will be watching for motorists who may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The heightened enforcement comes as Michigan officials point to a seasonal increase in deadly impaired-driving crashes around late summer and Labor Day.

Data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center shows that 46 drivers died in Michigan traffic crashes over the past four years during the period examined by officials. About 39% of those drivers were found to be intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

Michigan law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. But OHSP says motorists do not have to reach that threshold to face arrest. A driver can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer determines the person is impaired.

Despite the ongoing danger posed by impaired driving, Michigan saw improvements in some fatality numbers last year.

Alcohol-related traffic deaths fell 14% in 2025 compared with the previous year, while fatalities involving drugs dropped 23%, according to state officials.

The Michigan OHSP says those declines are part of broader efforts under the state’s “SAFER by 2030” initiative, which is designed to reduce roadway deaths in Michigan by 30% by the year 2030.

Overall, Michigan State Police data released last week showed that fewer people died on Michigan roads in 2025 even though the total number of crashes increased.

OHSP Director Alicia Sledge said the latest enforcement campaign is ultimately about preventing motorists from making a decision that can have deadly consequences.

“Choosing to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs puts you, your passengers and everyone around you at serious risk,” Sledge said in a release. “We urge people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they intend to take substances that impair driving.”

State officials are encouraging anyone planning to drink or use drugs that could affect their ability to drive to arrange a sober ride before heading out.

That can include designating a sober driver, using a taxi or rideshare service, arranging transportation with a friend or family member, or staying overnight rather than getting behind the wheel.

The campaign runs through the Labor Day weekend, a period when Michigan roads typically see increased travel as summer comes to an end.

Police agencies are expected to combine increased patrols with public education efforts aimed at keeping impaired motorists off the road.

For drivers, the warning from state officials is straightforward: if alcohol or drugs could affect your ability to drive, don’t drive.

The Michigan State Police Office of Highway Safety Planning provides additional information about impaired driving and Michigan’s traffic-safety programs on the MSP website.