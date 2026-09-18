Woman Accused of Hiding Seven Cameras in Allen County Coliseum Bathrooms Extradited to Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman accused of hiding seven cameras inside women’s bathrooms at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has been extradited from Pennsylvania and booked into the Allen County Jail.

Breanna Deane faces seven counts of voyeurism, each a Level 6 felony, in connection with the cameras discovered inside bathrooms at the Fort Wayne venue.

The investigation began after Coliseum staff discovered several cameras in a women’s bathroom near Section 215. Staff turned three cameras over to police, and an officer responding to the scene found a fourth camera still taped to a toilet.

Police returned to the Coliseum the following day after the venue’s general manager discovered three additional cameras in another women’s bathroom near Section 216.

Those cameras were also found taped to toilets, according to the information provided in the case.

That brought the total number of cameras recovered by police and Coliseum staff to seven.

Deane was not arrested in Indiana initially. She was later located in Pennsylvania and extradited to Allen County, where she is now being held in the Allen County Jail.

The charges accuse Deane of voyeurism in connection with the cameras allegedly placed inside the women’s bathrooms.

The case remains a criminal allegation, and the charges against Deane are accusations that have not been proven in court.