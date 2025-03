FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was killed in a Thursday night vehicle collision.

Reports say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 24 and S.R. 114 around 7:30 p.m.

A vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man was headed east when it rear-ended a truck.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, though the 28-year-old was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.