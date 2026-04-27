Moratoriums Aim to Assess Growth of Data Center Industry

City councils in Findlay and Tiffin have each enacted 12-month moratoriums on new data center projects, according to WTOL reporting. The measures were approved as emergency actions to give local leaders time to evaluate future policy decisions.

Officials say the pause will allow both communities to review zoning regulations, infrastructure capacity, and whether data centers align with long-term development goals.

Leaders also cited concerns about high energy and water usage, potential strain on local utility systems, and the impact on available land, including agricultural areas.

Neither city currently has active data center proposals, but officials say the moratoriums are intended to prepare for possible future interest from developers.

Other communities in the region have taken similar steps, reflecting broader discussions across Ohio about how to regulate and manage large-scale data center projects.