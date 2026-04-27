Ohio Job Losses Paired With Falling Unemployment Rate

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio’s latest employment data shows a drop in jobs alongside a declining unemployment rate, a combination analysts say reflects changes in the labor force rather than economic growth.

The state lost about 5,400 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate decreased, according to reporting that cites analysis from Policy Matters Ohio. Researchers say the shift is largely due to people leaving the workforce and no longer being counted as unemployed.

Estimates indicate roughly 2,000 Ohioans exited the labor force during that period, contributing to the lower unemployment rate, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Analysts say the data points to slower job growth trends, with public sector job losses accounting for a significant share of the decline.

They also note that workforce participation has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, which can affect long-term economic growth and labor availability.

Officials say future reports may provide additional clarity as more data becomes available, particularly with delays tied to federal reporting schedules.